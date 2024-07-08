Emotional Anderson at “peace” with England retiring him from Test cricket

Record wicket-taking pacer James Anderson has said he is at “peace” with England retiring him from Test cricket ahead of his last match this week at Lord’s, but insists this week will be spent trying to stop himself crying.

The England international will play at the Home of Cricket for a national team he has taken 700 wickets for one last time from Wednesday against the West Indies and admits ahead of a meeting in Manchester that he knew his time was up.

“I wouldn’t say it was a surprise, because when the three big dogs invited me to a hotel in Manchester for a chat I didn’t think it was just a normal appraisal,” he said.

“I had a suspicion that that was going to be the case, they were surprised at how calm I was and I was probably surprised at my reaction [but] I wasn’t overly emotional or angry about it.”

Added Anderson: “I saw their point of view and appreciated them taking the time to lay it out for me. Since then I’ve come to terms with it and made peace with that decision. I’m just looking forward to one more game and then see what’s ahead.”

Anderson, who made his England debut in 2003 against Zimbabwe, stresses however that he’s still bowling well.

And he will join the national team as a fast bowling mentor for the new breed of seamers coming through the ranks after the first Test against the West Indies.

“Coming off the back of seven-for last week, obviously I feel like I’m still bowling as well as I ever have,” he added.

“If I feel like I can still contribute to Lancashire or they need me, then I’m sure that’s a conversation we’ll have in the next few months.

“I’m trying not to think too much about the game itself yet, or how I’d feel about it. The big thing for me this week is wanting to play well, bowl well and get a win.

“I’m sure the emotions during the week will change, but right now that’s what I’m trying to focus on to stop myself crying.”

England’s Test summer begins against the West Indies before a series against Sri Lanka.

They will face away Tests against New Zealand and Pakistan later in the year.