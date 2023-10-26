Emily Eavis confirms female artist for Glastonbury 2024 legend slot

Glastonbury 2024 has announced a female will be doing the legend slot next year

It’s not until next June but the rumours are already underway about which artists will play Glastonbury 2024.

Speaking on Nick Grimshaw and Annie Mac’s new podcast Sidetracked, Eavis confirmed the Glastonbury 2024 legend slot will be a female. Every year on Sunday afternoon around sunset the festival welcomes a musical legend who is typically older and offers something nostalgic.

“Certainly I can say that the legend is female,” she said, but she wouldn’t give any names.

She added: “I’ve been talking to people about headline slots for next year for about two years and those are still very much up in the air so it takes a long time.”

Eavis said they are holding out a little longer on finalising the line-up as offers keep coming in. “Last week, I got a call from a really big American artist saying ‘This person’s around next year’ and I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is incredible. Thank god we held the slot’.”

Glastonbury 2024 takes place at Worthy Farm in Somerset from 26 – 30 June and tickets go on sale on Sunday 5 November. If you aren’t registered for tickets it’s too late to buy them for this year, but those registered can get into groups of six to maximise their chances of one of the six getting through on the phonelines, which open at 9am. Coach tickets go on sale at 6pm the Thursday before.

Glastonbury is now a five-day music and arts festival, having extended from a three-day event. It means there are thousands of live theatre, cabaret, circus events and healing and wellness activities across the festival.

Find out more at the Glastonbury website