Registration for 2024 Glastonbury tickets has reopened – here’s how to register

Glastonbury registration is back – for a brief period

The Glastonbury ticket sale is no longer taking place this weekend.

The festival has announced it has delayed the Glastonbury ticket sale will now go ahead two weeks later, at 6pm on the 16 November and 9am on 19 November. The first date will be for the coach tickets and the second for general admission.

The festival, which hosts around 250,000 people in Somerset in June, said festival fans had noticed they were unable to buy tickets as they were no longer registered. Punters needed to re-register over the past year but presumably some forgot.

The delay will give people time to re-register for Glastonbury tickets before the sale.

The festival said: “It has come to light that some individuals hoping to buy tickets for 2024 have discovered after Monday’s registration deadline that they are no longer registered, despite believing they were.”

You can now register again for Glastonbury festival tickets for 2024 until 5pm on Monday 13 November, so if you missed the first registration deadline, now’s your chance to re-register.

Once you’re registered you’re then eligible to try to buy tickets. It is fiercely competitive, so many punters get into groups of six. If you get through to the online payment page, six is the most amount of tickets you can buy, so it makes sense to buy multiple.

There are no acts announced for Glastonbury 2024 as yet.

How to register for 2024 Glastonbury (but be quick)

You can register for Glastonbury by putting your details in to this website before 5pm on Monday 13 November.