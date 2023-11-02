Glastonbury Festival: Ticket release delayed ‘out of fairness’ after registration chaos

Elton John at Glastonbury Festival (Photo: Getty Images)

Glastonbury Festival has delayed its eagerly awaited tickets by two weeks, just four hours before they were due to go on sale.

Some coveted tickets for the British calendar highlight, in 2023 headlined by Elton John, were held back “out of fairness” to customers who were unaware their registration had expired.

This announcement was made just four hours before the scheduled ticket sale for coach travel.

Last month, the festival deleted some older profiles, a move that some fans claim they were not properly informed about.

To purchase tickets, customers must register their identities in advance as part of an anti-touting measure.

The tickets bundled with coach travel are now set to release on November 16th at 6 PM GMT, 18:00 GMT, while general admission tickets will follow on November 19th at 09:00.

Admission to the 2024 festival costs £355, plus a £5 booking fee, a jump from this year’s £335.

Glastonbury, now in its third iteration after the pandemic-related postponements, is scheduled to take place at Worthy Farm in Somerset from June 26th to June 30th, 2024.

The lineup for the event is yet to be confirmed.