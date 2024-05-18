How do Luton Town relegate Nottingham Forest from Premier League?

LUTON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 23: Carlton Morris of Luton Town celebrates after scoring their sides first goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Kenilworth Road on September 23, 2023 in Luton, England. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

While eyes are on the Premier League title race, there is still a relegation battle between Luton Town and Nottingham Forest.

Forest are overwhelming favourites to stay up for another season at the expense of the rookies from Kenilworth Road.

Burnley and Sheffield United have already been relegated from the Premier League.

But for any chance of staying up this weekend Luton must beat Fulham and hope Forest lose to Burnley.

Premier League as it stands

Position Team Played Points GD 17 Nottingham Forest 37 29 -19 18 Luton Town 37 26 -31 19 Burnley 37 24 -36 20 Sheffield United 37 16 -66 As it stands

Final day fixtures

(All kick-offs are 4pm BST)

Liverpool vs Wolves – Anfield

Luton Town vs Fulham – Kenilworth Road

Manchester City vs West Ham – Etihad

Brentford vs Newcastle United – Gtech Community Stadium

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest – Turf Moor

Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur – Bramall Lane

Brighton vs Manchester United – Amex

Arsenal vs Everton – Emirates Stadium

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa – Selhurst Park

Chelsea vs Bournemouth – Stamford Bridge

Premier League relegation permutations