How do Luton Town relegate Nottingham Forest from Premier League?
While eyes are on the Premier League title race, there is still a relegation battle between Luton Town and Nottingham Forest.
Forest are overwhelming favourites to stay up for another season at the expense of the rookies from Kenilworth Road.
Burnley and Sheffield United have already been relegated from the Premier League.
But for any chance of staying up this weekend Luton must beat Fulham and hope Forest lose to Burnley.
Premier League as it stands
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Points
|GD
|17
|Nottingham Forest
|37
|29
|-19
|18
|Luton Town
|37
|26
|-31
|19
|Burnley
|37
|24
|-36
|20
|Sheffield United
|37
|16
|-66
Final day fixtures
(All kick-offs are 4pm BST)
- Liverpool vs Wolves – Anfield
- Luton Town vs Fulham – Kenilworth Road
- Manchester City vs West Ham – Etihad
- Brentford vs Newcastle United – Gtech Community Stadium
- Burnley vs Nottingham Forest – Turf Moor
- Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur – Bramall Lane
- Brighton vs Manchester United – Amex
- Arsenal vs Everton – Emirates Stadium
- Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa – Selhurst Park
- Chelsea vs Bournemouth – Stamford Bridge
Premier League relegation permutations
- If Luton are to stay up they must beat Fulham and hope Forest lose to Burnley.
- If the above happens, there will need to be a 12-goal swing in favour of Luton Town