How do Luton Town relegate Nottingham Forest from Premier League?

LUTON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 23: Carlton Morris of Luton Town celebrates after scoring their sides first goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Kenilworth Road on September 23, 2023 in Luton, England. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

While eyes are on the Premier League title race, there is still a relegation battle between Luton Town and Nottingham Forest.

Forest are overwhelming favourites to stay up for another season at the expense of the rookies from Kenilworth Road.

Burnley and Sheffield United have already been relegated from the Premier League.

But for any chance of staying up this weekend Luton must beat Fulham and hope Forest lose to Burnley.

Premier League as it stands

PositionTeamPlayedPointsGD
17Nottingham Forest3729-19
18Luton Town3726-31
19Burnley3724-36
20Sheffield United3716-66
As it stands

Final day fixtures

(All kick-offs are 4pm BST)

  • Liverpool vs Wolves – Anfield
  • Luton Town vs Fulham – Kenilworth Road
  • Manchester City vs West Ham – Etihad
  • Brentford vs Newcastle United – Gtech Community Stadium
  • Burnley vs Nottingham Forest – Turf Moor
  • Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur – Bramall Lane
  • Brighton vs Manchester United – Amex
  • Arsenal vs Everton – Emirates Stadium
  • Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa – Selhurst Park
  • Chelsea vs Bournemouth – Stamford Bridge

Premier League relegation permutations

  • If Luton are to stay up they must beat Fulham and hope Forest lose to Burnley.
  • If the above happens, there will need to be a 12-goal swing in favour of Luton Town

