Glastonbury to be handed cash boost in latest Covid culture funding

Glastonbury will be handed £90,000 in government support as part of the latest tranche of emergency funding aimed at supporting Britain’s struggling cultural institutions.

The iconic festival, which has been cancelled this year but will host a livestream performance in May, is one of more than 2,700 organisations to share in a £400m pot of funding.

More than £170m in repayable finance has been offered to organisations including the National Theatre and Royal Shakespeare Company, while a further £81m in new loans will go to cultural landmarks including The Lowry theatre in Manchester and The Sage Gateshead.

The English Heritage Trust, which controls 420 historic monuments and buildings, will receive £23.4m to cover Covid-related losses and essential maintenance.

A further £6.5m has been awarded by the British Film Institute to independent cinemas including Phoenix in East Finchley.

The support marks the latest tranche of funding from the government’s £1.57bn culture recovery fund. In the Budget last month chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled a further £300m for the fund as part of a wider £400m boost for arts and culture.

So far more than £1.2bn has been paid out to 5,000 culture and heritage sites and organisations across the country.

“Our record-breaking Culture Recovery Fund has already helped thousands of culture and heritage organisations across the country survive the biggest crisis they’ve ever faced,” said culture secretary Oliver Dowden.

“Now we’re staying by their side as they prepare to welcome the public back through their doors – helping our cultural gems plan for reopening and thrive in the better times ahead.”

In a joint statement Glastonbury organisers Michael and Emily Eavis said they were “extremely grateful” for the funding.

“After losing millions from the cancellation of our last two festivals, this grant will make a huge difference in helping to secure our future.”