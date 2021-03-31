Glastonbury 2021: Haim, Coldplay and Jorja Smith to play livestream gig

The organisers of Glastonbury today revealed plans for a “ground-breaking” livestream gig from Worthy Farm after the festival was cancelled for the second year running.

Haim, Coldplay and Jorja Smith are among the acts who will perform during the five-hour extravaganza on 22 May.

British favourites Wolf Alice and Kano are also named on the line-up.

The concert will be filmed across the festival’s Worthy Farm site, featuring landmarks including the Pyramid Field and Stone Circle.

The acts will be interspersed by a spoken-word narrative, while organisers promised a number of “unannounced surprise performances”.

The spectacle will be shot by Paul Dugdale, the Grammy-nominated director behind Netflix specials for Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes.

“[The concert] will feature a rolling cast of artists and performers who have all given us enormous support by agreeing to take part in this event, showing the farm as you have never seen it,” organiser Emily Eavis said in a statement.

“There will also be some very special guest appearances and collaborations. We are hoping that for one night only people all over the world will be able to join us on this journey through the farm together.”

Tickets have gone on sale priced at £20 each, with some of the proceeds going to its main supported charities — Oxfam, Greenpeace and Water Aid.

In January Glastonbury’s organisers announced that the iconic festival would be cancelled for the second year running due to the pandemic.

The festival, held in Somerset, was due to celebrate its 50th anniversary last year, with headliners Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar among hundreds of famous acts due to take to the stage.

Earlier this month Eavis revealed that the organisation had applied for permission to hold a smaller, two-night event at the site in September.

But she warned she had “no idea” whether this would actually be allowed to go ahead.

A number of UK festivals, including the Isle of Wight Festival and All Points East, have moved their dates to later in the summer this year in the hope the events will be allowed to go ahead.

Reading and Leeds Festivals, which are scheduled for late August, have said they are hoping to go ahead as planned.