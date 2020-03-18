Glastonbury 2020: What do I do if I booked a ticket?

Glastonbury Festival 2020 has become the latest victim of the coronavirus crisis, with organisers this morning announcing that the iconic summer event had been cancelled.



In a joint statement, Worthy Farm owners Michael and Emily Eavis said cancellation was the “only viable option” after the government urged people to stay at home.



The festival will now have an enforced fallow year, and is set to be rescheduled for 2021.



Read more: Glastonbury Festival cancelled due to coronavirus

Will my ticket be valid for next year?

Roughly 135,000 people had already paid a deposit for this year’s festival, and the balance payments on the ticket were due in early April.



Glastonbury said it recognised how difficult it could be to secure a ticket, and said any ticket holders for this year can roll over their £50 deposit, meaning they will be guaranteed the chance to buy a ticket in 2021.



The rollover process will happen automatically.



What if I want a refund?

Anyone who would prefer a refund on their £50 deposit will be granted one.



Customers would want to take this option should contact See Tickets in the coming days.



This option will only be available until September, after which the deposit will be rolled over.



What about my coach tickets?

The festival said information about rolling over coach packages, official accommodation bookings and local Sunday tickets will be added to its website in the coming days.

Read more: Coronavirus: Major cinema chains close all sites

‘Not through choice’

In a joint statement released this morning, Worthy Farm owners Michael and Emily Eavis said: “We were so looking forward to welcoming you all for our 50th anniversary with a line-up full of fantastic artists and performers that we were incredibly proud to have booked.



“Again, we’re so sorry that this decision has been made. It was not through choice. But we’re looking forward to welcoming you back to these fields next year and until then we send our love and support to all of you.”

