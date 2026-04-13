Xsolla Brings Accessibility, Social Impact, and Entertainment IP Licensing With Xsolla Agency to London Games Festival 2026

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, today announced its presence at the London Games Festival 2026 (April 13–19), with activities spanning gaming accessibility, social impact, and entertainment IP licensing across multiple events throughout the week.

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“London Games Festival is one of the most important weeks on the global gaming calendar in the UK, and this year Xsolla is showing up across the areas that matter most to the future of this industry,” said Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer at Xsolla. “From making games accessible to everyone through our work with Stevenage FC and SpecialEffect, to exploring how games drive positive change at the Games for Change Summit, to connecting developers with premium entertainment-based IP through Xsolla Agency, this is what it looks like when a commerce company builds all the things for the industry, not just the transaction.”

Stevenage FC x SpecialEffect: Accessibility in Action

Xsolla’s charity campaign with Stevenage FC and UK-based charity SpecialEffect, announced in March, continues to build momentum heading into the Festival. Through the partnership, Xsolla donated the kit for Stevenage FC’s match vs. Blackpool on Easter Monday, April 6th, with SpecialEffect as the primary kit brand. Jersey sales matched by Xsolla will be funding up to 50 accessible gaming setups for disabled gamers, delivered through SpecialEffect’s specialist assessment team. The campaign reinforces Xsolla’s commitment to making games available so everyone can enjoy them.

For more information about the charity campaign, visit: https://xsolla.pro/charity-campaign.

Games for Change London Summit: Real-World Impact Takes the Stage

The partnership will be spotlighted during the inaugural Games for Change London Summit on Wednesday, April 15, at Leonardo Royal Hotel London Tower Bridge. Stuart Dinsey, Chair of Curve Games and Stevenage FC Board Member, and Liam Lawler, Partnerships Manager at SpecialEffect, will appear in a fireside chat with Xsolla’s Berkley Egenes titled “The Beautiful Games: How Two Playful Communities Teamed Up for Real-World Impact,” exploring how the merging of football and gaming communities is driving positive change for players with disabilities.

The Games for Change London Summit marks the first-ever UK edition of the internationally recognized Games for Change program, which has championed the potential of games and immersive media to drive social, cultural, and educational impact for more than 20 years. The day-long Summit, curated by George Osborn, Editor of Video Games Industry Memo, brings together game creators, educators, researchers, funders, and social innovators from across the UK, Europe, and beyond to explore how games can shape positive change. Speakers include representatives from Roblox, LEGO, Supercell, UNICEF, Ubisoft, Jagex, Tencent, and others.

For more information about the Games for Change London Summit, visit: https://games.london/g4clondon/

Xsolla Agency at Games Meets Music: The B-Side: Entertainment-Based IP Licensing for Game Developers

On Thursday, April 16, at 21Soho in London, Egenes will appear at Games Meets Music The B-Side, a worldwide trade event bringing together leaders from the music and entertainment industries, where Egenes will discuss how Xsolla Agency, the company’s comprehensive service launched in March 2026, connects game developers with premium entertainment-based intellectual property. Xsolla Agency simplifies access to entertainment licenses through expert-led negotiations and established industry relationships, offering affordable, monetization-focused deals structured to maximize ROI. Strategic IP partnerships increase discoverability, reduce user acquisition costs, and drive higher player spend through impactful LiveOps events and promotional campaigns.

The service is backed by the same global commerce infrastructure powering 1,500+ game developers across 200+ geographies, including global payments with 1,000+ payment methods, distribution and platform enablement, and creator-centric tools for data, fraud prevention, and compliance support. Operational services are now also available to filmmakers and musicians, giving creators across the entertainment industry global reach, access to diverse audiences, and sustainable monetization without having to build complex in-house infrastructure.

Games Meets Music: The B-Side, which returns after a successful debut, tackles the intersection of music and gaming head-on, from slow, costly sync licensing to untapped in-game music revenue. The event features speakers from PRS for Music, Warner Music Group, King, Ubisoft, Hospital Records, Rare, and others.

For more information about Xsolla Agency, visit: https://xsolla.pro/agency

To learn more about Xsolla’s multi-event presence at the London Games Festival, visit: https://xsolla.pro/LondonGamesFestival

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company that builds and provides all the things developers need to launch, grow, and monetize video games. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company supports studios of every size, from indie to AAA, with solutions across direct-to-consumer commerce, intelligent payments, entertainment-based IP, and player engagement products. Xsolla helps developers fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games at scale. Trusted by more than 60% of the top 100 highest-grossing games, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record across 200+ geographies with access to over 1,000+ local payment methods worldwide. Grounded in a deep belief in the future of gaming, Xsolla is resolute in bringing opportunities together and unlocking growth for creators everywhere.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

About Games for Change

Since 2004, Games for Change (G4C) has empowered game creators and innovators to drive real-world change, using games and immersive media that help people learn, improve their communities, and make the world a better place. G4C partners with technology and gaming companies, nonprofits, foundations, and government agencies to run world-class events, public arcades, design challenges, and youth programs. Learn more at gamesforchange.org

About SpecialEffect

UK-based charity SpecialEffect put fun and inclusion back into the lives of people with physical disabilities by helping them to play video games. Their specialist assessment team match or modify technology to create and loan truly personalized gaming control setups, enabling people of all ages to play the games they love to the very best of their abilities. All support is completely free of charge. Discover more at specialeffect.org.uk

About Stevenage FC

Stevenage Football Club, founded in 1976, is a professional football club based in Hertfordshire, England. The club currently competes in EFL League One. Stevenage FC has a proud history of achievement on and off the pitch and is known for its strong community focus and passionate fan base. stevenagefc.com

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Contact

Media Contact

Derrick Stembridge

Vice President of Global Public Relations, Xsolla

d.stembridge@xsolla.com

Graphic: Xsolla Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing u0026amp; Growth Officer at Xsolla Company Logo