Elegant Life can put the Fownes stable back on track

Caspar Fownes sends eight runners to Sha Tin on Sunday.

RESULTS did not go according to plan for the Caspar Fownes stable at Happy Valley in midweek, when the trainer left his favourite venue empty-handed, despite three places from half-a-dozen raiders.

The four-time champion trainer will look to change his fortunes around with a strong raiding party of eight gallopers at Sha Tin, with the majority holding bright chances.

The likes of in-form The Heir in the Sha Tsui Handicap (7.30am) over seven furlongs and stable favourite Dancing Code in the feature race on the card, the Shing Mun Handicap (10.10am) over six furlongs, will be on everyone’s shortlist and garner plenty of support.

The stable’s stand-out chance, however, must be ELEGANT LIFE who was heavily supported in the market when racing for the stable for the first time, but never saw daylight down the home straight last month.

The five-year-old races off bottom-weight in the Yan Chai Trophy (8.00am) over six furlongs and given some luck will be hard to beat from the favourable inside gate.

There will be plenty of attention surrounding talented four-year-old Super Strong Kid, who was backed as if defeat was out of the question, before producing a commanding success over the straight five-furlong course last month.

He now faces a fresh test in the Chinese Recreation Club Challenge Cup (9.05am), stretching out to six furlongs and up into Class Three company.

A recent trial suggests he should relish this challenge, but lurking at the bottom of the handicap is the Jamie Richards-trained YEE CHEONG GLORY who gained many plaudits when beating a strong field on his debut in January but subsequently found inexperience against him, when finishing down the field the following month.

Put away by trainer Jamie Richards following that defeat, and subsequent leg injury, the striking grey gelding has returned to the track after the summer break looking a picture of health and much more mature.

Two recent winning trials suggest he is ready to rock and roll, and with the inside gate one a plus, he is capable of a surprise.

POINTERS

Elegant Life 8.00am Sha Tin

Yee Cheong Glory 9.05am Sha Tin