Election 2024: JP Morgan banker standing in Michael Gove’s former seat

JP Morgan banker and ex-army officer Ed McGuinness has been selected to stand for the Conservatives in Michael Gove’s former seat of Surrey Heath. Photo: Surrey Heath Conservatives

JP Morgan banker and ex-army officer Ed McGuinness has been selected to stand for the Conservatives in Michael Gove’s former seat of Surrey Heath.

McGuinness, a vice-president at the Wall Street giant, was selected by the Surrey Heath Conservative Association last night, reportedly winning by just two votes.

He said he was “utterly humbled to have been selected by Surrey Heath Conservatives to be their candidate in the upcoming general election”.

And he added: “I meant it when I stood on a platform of unity and service to the people of Surrey Heath. I will work tirelessly to fulfil that promise!”

Former Tory cabinet minister Gove, who is standing down at the election, welcomed McGuinness’ selection, posting on X: “A record of great public service – and a promise of more – Ed McGuinness will be a fantastic MP for Surrey Heath.”

McGuiness, also the leader and founder of the Conservatives in the City, beat ex-Financial Times journalist and now Onward think tank director Sebastian Payne to the selection.

The Tomorrow’s MPs X account, run by journalist Michael Crick, reported: “It seems Seb Payne lost to Ed McGuinness by just two votes.

“Someone present tonight writes: “Seb was top in the first round of voting (when Anna got knocked out).

“And then, in the second round, there were only two votes in it. Had to go through two recounts.”

McGuinness, who describes himself as “an ex-British Army officer who now works for a major financial institution in London”, unsuccessfully stood in Hornsey and Wood Green in 2019.

According to his LinkedIn, he joined JP Morgan in 2019, after five years in the army, including as a troop commander, and worked in the investment trust team before becoming an associate in European credit research.

He was promoted to vice president in January this year.

A Surrey Heath Tory spokesperson said: “We are delighted to announce Ed McGuinness has been selected as the Parliamentary candidate for Surrey Heath.

“[He] will make an outstanding representative for our area, and we know he will be a fantastic MP. Bring on the campaign!”

According to various constituency-level predictions, the Conservatives look set to take Surrey Heath, while their closest challenger is the Liberal Democrats.

Croydon councillor Jessica Hammersley-Rich is standing for Labour in Surrey Heath, while Royal Holloway geographer Alasdair Pinkerton is the Lib Dem’s candidate.

Jon Campbell, a district councillor in Sussex, is fighting the seat for the Green Party, while Reform UK’s prospective parliamentary candidate is Surrey Heath local Samantha Goggin.