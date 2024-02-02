City Trump fan lawyer selected for Tory safe seat in Surrey

An associate at the London office of US law firm White and Case has been selected as the Conservative candidate for Epsom and Ewell.

Mhairi Fraser will represent the Tory party as a prospective parliamentary candidate in the next general election.

She will stand in one of the strongest Conservative areas in the country as the area has always been held by the Tories.

Chris Grayling currently holds the seat after he won the 2019 general election with nearly 54 per cent of the vote (31,819 votes). Grayling announced back in October that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and would therefore not seek re-election.

Fraser is a white collar lawyer at the City-based firm and has been there since she started as a trainee in 2017.

This is not her first time running for election as she was a conservative parliamentary candidate for Coatbridge, Chryston & Bellshill, based in Scotland, for the 2015 general election. However, she only received 6 per cent of the vote (3,209 votes). Phil Boswell won that seat for the SNP with nearly 57 per cent of the vote.

Fraser also made a headlines back in 2016 for being a fan of Donald Trump, according to legal website RollOnFriday, she flew from London to Washington DC back in 2016 to watch him win the election. She was also noted to be outspoken on Twitter (now X), but all her post on account have since been deleted.

Fraser was contacted for a comment.