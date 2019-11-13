General Election 2019: The wives of two former Tory MPs stand in their seats

The wives of two former Conservative MPs are standing in their respective husbands’ seats, following allegations of sexual misconduct against both men.

Andrew Griffiths, who once served as Theresa May’s chief of staff in No 10, stepped aside last night, having narrowly survived an attempt to block him as the candidate for the seat of Burton and Uttoxeter.

He is backing his wife Kate Griffiths who went on to win the selection for the seat.

Griffiths had the Tory whip removed in July last year and resigned as the minister for small business after it emerged he had sent more than 2,000 explicit messages to two women.

He had the whip reinstated in December last year, and was cleared of wrongdoing.

On Monday local members split the vote on whether or not to keep him as their candidate, forcing him to face a second vote on Tuesday. Instead, he decided to stand down.

Last week former Dover and Deal MP Charlie Elphicke was replaced as the Conservative parliamentary candidate by his wife Natalie.

Elphicke lost the Tory whip in 2017 when allegations of sexual assault – which he denies – were referred to the police.

Elphicke, who has represented the Kent seat since 2010, was readmitted to the party last December ahead of a key vote under Theresa May.

He was then suspended again when he was charged in July this year with three sexual assaults; all of which he denies.

Separately, a former MP who lost his seat following a conviction for a false expenses claim has quit after briefly becoming the Conservative candidate for Ynys Mon.

Chris Davies pulled out after other Welsh Tories criticised his selection.

“I will not want to put my wife and family through any more distress,” the former Brecon and Radnorshire MP said.

Deputy leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Christine Humphreys said his selection “demonstrated the [Conservatives’] utter contempt for the voters of Ynys Môn”.

“This shows they can offer nothing more than an MP who has admitted to providing false information about his expenses claims.”

