Arise Sir Oliver: Dowden given knighthood and Grayling to the Lords

Oliver Dowden is amongst a host of politicos receiving honours just hours before the election

Oliver Dowden, the deputy prime minister and former Tory party chair, had a knighthood confirmed just half an hour before the polls closed this evening.

Oliver Dowden will become a Sir alongside Julian Smith and Ben Wallace, the former defence secretary. They have all received the Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath honour.

Scottish secretary Alastair Jack has also been given a knighthood.

Therese Coffey, the long-time Cabinet minister, has been made a Dame.

Amongst the ‘dissolution peerages’ were places in the House of Lords for Sir Graham Brady, the longtime Tory grandee, Chris Grayling, and former Prime Minister Theresa May.

Liam Booth-Smith, Rishi Sunak’s chief of staff, has also been given a seat in the House of Lords.

Peerages were also given to Labour figures Dame Margaret Hodge and Harriet Harman, as well as Dame Margaret Beckett.

The general election is being held on July 4 and polls anticipate a significant Labour victory.

Polls opened nationwide on Thursday, July 4, at 7 a.m. and will close at 10 p.m.

At 10pm, a final exit poll will be released, which should give a strong indication of how the country has voted.

The first actual results of the General Election are not due for more than an hour later, with the bulk expected to be announced in the early hours of Friday, July 5.