After Raab resigns with scathing letter Sunak brings in two allies Chalk and Dowden

Alex Chalk and Oliver Dowden

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promoted two close allies to replace the departing Dominic Raab.

Alex Chalk is the new Justice Secretary and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden will take over the role of Deputy Prime Minister.

Mr Raab resigned from his dual roles after an inquiry found he acted in an intimidating and aggressive way with officials in behaviour that could have amounted to bullying.

Mr Chalk is a current junior defence minister and has been an MP since 2015, while Mr Dowden already plays a key role in the Cabinet Office.

Adam Tolley KC’s investigation published on Friday concluded Mr Raab engaged in an “abuse or misuse of power” that “undermines or humiliates” while foreign secretary.

Press Association