Election 2024: Exit poll projects Labour to win majority with 410 seats

Labour is on course to form a majority government with 410 seats, the exit poll has projected. Photo: PA

Labour is on course to form a majority government with 410 seats, the exit poll has projected.

Sir Keir Starmer is set to enter No10 as Prime Minister, according to the Ipsos UK survey for Sky News/BBC/ITV News.which forecast a landslide win for his party – and a majority of 170 seats.

It comes after a torrid election campaign for Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives, with the party expected to win just 131 seats, compared to 365 in the 2019 general election.

Senior cabinet ministers and big name Tory MPs including Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, former party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, defence secretary Grant Shapps, and veterans minister Johnny Mercer could all be at risk of losing their seats – while other big names, such as Penny Morduant, Gillian Keegan, and Mark Harper and described as ‘too close to call’, by the analysis.

The Liberal Democrats are set to win 61 seats, the Scottish National Party (SNP) 10, and Reform UK on 13 – while the Greens were forecast to win in two constituencies.

Labour’s total – if the poll is correct – would leave them just nine seats shy of Tony Blair’s 179 majority in 1997.

Sir Keir thanked those who voted for him and “put their trust in a changed Labour Party” after the exit poll revealed he is on course for a landslide.

“To everyone who has campaigned for Labour in this election, to everyone who voted for us and put their trust in our changed Labour Party – thank you,” he posted to X, formerly Twitter.

But Labour’s national campaign coordinator Pat McFadden cautioned it would be “a long night and… several hours until we know the full picture”, before adding: “Britain’s future was on the ballot at this election… if we are successful tonight, Labour will get to work immediately with our first steps for change.”

The projected result also indicates a huge rise in support for Reform UK, alongside an apparent collapse in Conservative support, and a resurgence for the Liberal Democrats who would become the third largest party in the House of Commons again.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said: “I am humbled by the millions of people who backed the Liberal Democrats to both kick the Conservatives out of power and deliver the change our country needs.”

Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson told Sky News the result was a “massacre” for her party.

More to follow..