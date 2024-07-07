EU would give ‘fair hearing’ to plans to improve relationship, Irish PM says

The Irish Prime Minister has said that EU leaders would likely give Keir Starmer a “fair hearing” on plans to ” iron out practical issues” to improve the relationship between the UK and its largest trading partner.

Taoiseach Simon Harris told Sky News’ Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips he believed there is “space to work closer together” on issues such as a veterinary agreement.

He said: “I do absolutely think there would be a fair hearing for any proposal that the British government or indeed the EU has about ironing out practical issues in terms of having a relationship that works.

“Is there space to have a veterinary agreement, is there space in terms of student mobility, is there space to work closer together on issues? I think there absolutely is.

“And I do think there would be a willingness in Europe to have those conversations in due course, should that be the wish of the British government.”

Starmer made clear during his campaign that he would seek a closer trading relationship with the European bloc in order to reduce border checks on goods, including meat and dairy products.

Harris is also urging for a “great reset” of the Anglo-Irish relationship that was strained in the post-Brexit years.

But he vowed that Ireland “will always be an ally of Britain having a closer relationship with the European Union”.

“It is obviously important that Britain and the European Union continue to be good neighbours and it is absolutely in Ireland’s interest that we facilitate that in every way we can around any European table,” he said.

He added that if the British government sought closer relations with the EU, “of course Ireland will be an ally in that conversation”.

The two leaders have already spoken over the phone, and will meet in Downing Street on July 17.

Harris said while the last few years “have been challenging” but described Starmer as “a man of integrity” who had “won a comprehensive victory in the election”.

He added: “He’s now the prime minister of our nearest neighbour. I’m very eager to work with him. Look, the British-Irish relationship is really strong.

“There’s an opportunity now, a real opportunity, that we must seize… we have so many issues of mutual concern. We are two islands side by side.”