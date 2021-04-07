Eileendover looks a McFabulous bet at Aintree

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

THURSDAY’S feature is the Betway Aintree Hurdle (3.25pm) and given only 10 pounds separates 10 of the 11 contenders on official ratings, the majority of the field can argue they have solid claims of taking the Grade 1 contest.

Abacadabras looks likely to go off favourite, but the seven-year-old has plenty of questions to answer after falling in the Champion Hurdle last time out, while a step up to 2m4f isn’t certain to suit either.

He looks opposable at 7/2 and instead it’s MCFABULOUS who looks the play at 9/2.

If you go back through the form of Paul Nicholls’ inmate it’s pretty clear he’s much more at home on a flat track, as shown by his wins at Market Rasen and Kempton over the past couple of seasons.

He never looked comfortable in the National Spirit at Fontwell last time and you feel Aintree will be much more his bag.

He won the bumper at this meeting in 2019 and could easily follow up again on Thursday with conditions much more in his favour.

In truth, there isn’t too much between him and his Fontwell conqueror Brewin’upastorm and Olly Murphy’s charge will do for many.

Brewin’upastorm has won his last two, and has been impressive on both occasions, but he was getting six pounds from McFabulous at Fontwell and the fact they race of level weights here could see Harry Cobden’s mount turn the tables.

While I’m not too keen on the favourite there, the market leader in the Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (5.15pm) looks well worth her position at the head of affairs.

To say EILEENDOVER has been impressive in her three career starts is quite the understatement given she’s won them by a cumulative distance of 51.5 lengths!

She has blown away her rivals so far and although she meets better horses here, she stills looks the one to beat.

Elle Est Belle was third in the Champion Bumper which gives her a real chance, but she has to give weight away to Eileendover and that might be a bridge too far.

The layers might think she’s one they can get beat and there’s a chance she’ll be bigger than the current 10/11 come Thursday morning.

POINTERS

McFabulous 3.25pm Aintree

Eileendover 5.15pm Aintree