Sir Ed Davey elected as leader of the Liberal Democrats

Sir Ed Davey is the new leader of the Liberal Democrats after defeating challenger Layla Moran in the party’s leadership contest.

Davey, who was the bookies’ favourite, beat Moran by 42,756 votes to 24,564 in what was the highest ever turn out for a Liberal Democrat leadership contest.

Davey conceded in his victory speech that the party had “lost touch with too many voters” and that his job was “to rebuild the Liberal Democrats to national relevance”.

The party won just 11 seats in the 2019 election and is now the fourth largest party in Westminster.

The party’s policy position of wanting to overturn the Brexit referendum without having a second vote is thought to have lost the Liberal Democrats many votes.

“We have to wake up and smell the coffee,” Davey said.

“The truth is voters don’t believe the Liberal Democrats want to help ordinary people get on in life.

“Voters don’t believe we share their values and voters don’t believe we are on the side of people like them.

“Nationally, voters have been sending us a message, but we’ve not been listening. It is time for us to start listening.”

Davey was a former energy secretary under the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition, making him the only MP left in the party to have government experience.

The 54-year-old was endorsed by a series of party grandees, including former leaders Tim Farron and Vince Cable, along with the majority of current Liberal Democrat MPs.

The campaign pushed this experience, and his policy credentials, as his trump card in the battle against the relatively inexperienced Moran.

Moran’s team told City A.M. last month that Davey’s association with the coalition’s austerity policies would continue to be an anchor around the neck of the party if he was elected leader.

Davey’s campaign slogan was that he wanted to create a “fairer, greener and kinder” Britain.

His pitch came in the form of free childcare, a £150bn proposal for a green economic recovery and increased pay and conditions for social carers.

The new leader recognised the challenges the party now faces as it tries to rebuild around issues that go beyond the UK’s membership of the EU.

Davey said: “Whether you’re from the north, south or somewhere in between. Whether you voted for Brexit, remain or just wanted the whole thing settled.

“My message for you is this – I will travel up and down our country to meet you. To hear about things that matter most to you – your problems and fears, your hopes and dreams.”

Moran, a former teacher, tweeted her congratulations shortly after the result was announced.

“I’d like to congratulate Ed, and I look forward to working with him to campaign for a better future for Britain,” she said.