Trump-Starmer meeting: Five things to look out for

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is set to meet Donald Trump this evening for the first time since the US President re-entered the White House in January.

Thanks to the US-UK so-called ‘special relationship’, meetings between the two nations’ leaders always have resonance.

But amid the current international context, including Trump’s own comments about Russia’s war in Ukraine and moves away from the European security consensus, tonight’s encounter could hardly be more consequential.

Here’s everything you need to look out for.

Ukraine

Trump’s move to begin peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who invaded Ukraine three years ago, caused alarm in Europe after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and continental leaders were excluded from discussions.

There are concerns Ukraine will be sidelined in the negotiations and could be forced to concede too much in Trump’s rush to strike a deal.

And Starmer has said he will push for a US ‘backstop’ to prevent Putin launching a fresh assault on Ukraine after any peace deal.

Defence spending

Sir Keir has said he is prepared to commit British troops to a peacekeeping force to safeguard a lasting ceasefire in Ukraine, which is dependent on a US security ‘backstop’, including possible surveillance and intelligence and even American jets providing air cover.

But Trump is thought to be unlikely to make commitments without European leaders increasing their own defence spending.

Starmer opted this week to hike the UK’s own military budget from 2.3 per cent of Britain’s GDP to 2.5 per cent by 2027 – but what will the US President’s reaction be?

Chagos Islands

Another issue which could come up is the question of the UK wanting to hand the British Indian Ocean Territory to Mauritius, after rulings at the International Court of Justice, despite the largest island, Diego Garcia, being home to a strategically important US-UK military base.

The proposed deal would see the UK lease back the base at taxpayers’ expense for at least 99 years, but the situation has caused alarm among some in the Trump camp, including secretary of state Marco Rubio.

And UK foreign secretary David Lammy said the deal would not go ahead if Trump rejects it – but the issue has not appeared to be top of the administration’s agenda in recent weeks.

Trade tariffs

One area Trump has been very active is in announcing trade tariffs, with British ministers keen to avoid being hit with the policies.

The US has already announced plans to hit imports of British steel with a 25 per cent tariff, something due to come into force on March 12, while Trump has also hinted at tariffs in retaliation for charging VAT on US goods.

The UK’s ambassador to Washington, Lord Mandelson, said on Wednesday night that “one thing we don’t need to fight over is trade, because we have this fantastically fair and balanced trade relationship when we reciprocate so much”.

Personal relationship

Finally, Trump can be unpredictable, but when it comes to his relationship with Starmer, he has described the UK Prime Minister as a “very good guy”.

Former chief prosecutor Starmer also tends to be more of a sober personality, suggesting a contrast in style from the visit earlier this week by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Allies of Sir Keir believe the relationship allows the Prime Minister to have tricky conversations with Trump without running the risk of antagonising him.