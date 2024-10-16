Duckett: Pakistan can crumble, we’re not playing for a draw

Multan centurion Ben Duckett has insisted Pakistan can still crumble on day three after the hosts used spin to get themselves back into the second Test of the series.

England were 73-1 [Zak Crawley out for 27], 125-2 [Ollie Pope out for 29] and 211-3 [Joe Root out for 34] and looking strong.

But when Duckett fell at the hands of Sajid Khan a couple of overs later for 114, big hitter Harry Brook and returning captain Ben Stokes quickly followed.

It left England on 239-6 chasing 366 in the first innings of the second Test against Pakistan in Multan.

“Obviously I’m happy with how I played,” Duckett said after his innings.

“It would be nice to be going back out there tomorrow, maybe a couple of wickets less but credit to them, I think they bowled so well throughout our whole innings.

“We’ll really stress that first hour tomorrow. It’s really important we look to score runs. On this pitch, it’s not going to be a draw and we’re not going to play for a draw.

“We know that they can crumble and so the pressure is over to them.”

Sajid Khan was the pick of the Pakistani bowlers, taking four wickets for 86 runs at an economy of 4.52.

Noman Ali got two wickets of his own at a economy of 3.57.