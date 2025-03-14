Six Nations Super Saturday a perfect crescendo to tournament

It feels like an age since rugby fans had the pleasure of watching a Super Saturday when all three games will be crucial to the outcome of the Six Nations.

Ireland, England and France are all able to realistically win this year’s title heading into the weekend, while Scotland can mathematically do it, however unlikely.

It is testament to the enduring appeal of the tournament, which always throws up a good final day when no one is in contention for the Grand Slam.

So who needs what, and how can it impact how fans see their team’s Six Nations?

Opening the show

The opening match sees a wounded Ireland take on Italy in Rome. Ireland were completely blitzed by France with a scoreline that flattered the hosts in Dublin last week.

Italy put together some good rugby against England but couldn’t stay in the match in the second half.

The Azzurri are a better outfit now than in the last couple of years and they therefore deserve criticism when they don’t perform. They were humiliated by France and that points difference could see them picking up the Wooden Spoon, even if they’ve won a game and Wales haven’t. It would be a crushing blow.

As for Ireland, their chances of winning three consecutive titles rely on them serving up a blowout score before Wales and Scotland beat England and France. It’s unlikely. But for a number of their players who were bruised last week, there’s a chance to redeem themselves in their final Test before the Lions selection.

Super Saturday showdown

I have rightly been harsh on Wales, they’ve lost their last 10 Six Nations matches and a further defeat to England would make that 11.

They’re playing better rugby now under Matt Sherratt but still not winning, while England are winning but hardly playing the glitzy stuff.

For Wales, they’ll want that win ahead of what could be a tough tour to Japan. A couple of players, like Jac Morgan, have played their way into Lions contention – which is the only positive of their campaign thus far.

England, meanwhile, are winning again and have beaten every team at home across the last two years. But away in Cardiff they need a bonus point, and that requires them scoring four tries – something I am less confident in.

Six Nations final frontier

It’s France’s to lose. But they’ll be watching the other games knowing exactly what they’ve got to do.

A win alone should be enough for Les Bleus, who have by far been the superior team in this year’s competition despite their banana skin defeat to England in round two.

But what if they only need that win – nothing more – and they get complacent? Then Scotland could hand England the title.

It’s finally time to call Scotland out for underachieving; there’s always so much hope but each year they flop and miss out on a first ever Six Nations title. It’s sad because they’ve got the quality; they just often lack the execution when it matters.

But this weekend, should Wales lose, England fans will be backing Scotland to do the unthinkable and win at a full Stade de France – something they haven’t done in the tournament since their 1999 Five Nations title campaign.

