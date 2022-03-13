Dominant Allaho looks most likely to win by daylight in Thursday’s Ryanair

Allaho bolted up in last year’s Ryanair Chase by 12 lengths

IF THERE was one performance at last year’s Cheltenham Festival that will live long in the memory, it was Allaho’s demolition job in the Ryanair Chase.

Willie Mullins’ eight-year-old set a blistering pace from just after the third fence and slowly went clear of his field, running out an impressive 12 length winner.

He’s looked better than ever this campaign, winning both starts and was again 12 lengths too good for Fakir D’oudairies at Thurles last time.

Allaho is already as short as 4/7 to retain his crown with plenty of uncertainty around who will actually try and lower his colours.

Stablemates Energumene and Chacun Pour Soi are both listed in the betting but are set to run in Wednesday’s Champion Chase, while his closest realistic market rivel Conflated also holds a Boodles Gold Cup entry.

The reality is he will likely get shorter still as his assignment becomes easier every time a significant challenger opts to bypass the race.

William Hill have opened up a market on which one of the supposed Festival bankers will win by the furthest distance, with Honeysuckle (11/4), Shishkin (4/1), Facile Vega (9/2) and Tiger Roll (5/1) all listed alongside Allaho (5/2).

Honeysuckle hasn’t looked at her very best this campaign and has a serious challenger in the shape of Appreciate It, while Shishkin has a battalion of Willie Mullins stars nipping at his heels.

Facile Vega has a serious threat in the shape of American Mike, while Tiger Roll has got to still prove he can do it.

That leaves Allaho as a strong fancy and the 5/2 could look very juicy come Thursday.

POINTERS

Allaho to be widest margin winner of five bankers 5/2 William Hill