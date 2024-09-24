Deliveroo partners with Not On The High Street in boost for small retailers

More than 15 small brands across London will be available to order from on the Deliveroo app under the umbrella of Not On The High Street

Deliveroo has partnered with e-commerce distributor Not On The High Street to provide personalised gifts on demand in the latest expansion of the on-demand service’s shopping offering.

The partnership, which Deliveroo has said could see gifts on customers’ doorsteps in as little as 25 minutes, will allow users to order from 15 independent small brands through Not On The High Street listed directly on the Deliveroo app.

Chief operating officer at Deliveroo, Eric French, said that “more and more people are turning to small businesses and independents for special gifts”, making Not On The High Street the “perfect partner” for the service.

“We are excited by the continued expansion of ‘Deliveroo Shopping’, and this latest collaboration shows how we are bringing more of the UK’s most loved brands to our customers’ doors,” he added.

Leanne Rothell, chief executive at Not On The High Street, said: “We are delighted to partner with Deliveroo to expand their gifting range. At Not On The High Street, we are dedicated to championing small brands and connecting customers with the range of high-quality, distinctive and thoughtful products that they offer.

“Not only does this collaboration with Deliveroo offer an incredible opportunity for our small brand Partners to reach a wider audience, but it allows customers to find something special to mark any occasion, even at the very last minute.”

The announcement is the latest part of ‘Deliveroo shopping’, a new scheme which founder William Shu first announced last November at a company capital markets event.

Customers can now shop at a range of retail stores – including B&Q, Ann Summers, Boots, and Screwfix. The service has also been launched in the UAE, Kuwait and Hong Kong.

Deliveroo has described the service as a “longer-term initiative”, which it believes “will yield benefits in years to come.”

The platform reached its first-ever profit in the first half of this year, announcing earnings of £1.3m, a sharp turnaround from the £82.9m it made in the same period of 2023.