Turning dreams into deliveries: Unboxing Not on the High Street’s impact

Crafting success: how NOTHS turned side hustles into mainstream purchases.

Not your average high street; Not On The High Street’s (NOTHS) CEO Leanne Rothwell tells City A.M. how the artisanal marketplace has helped elevate small businesses to success.

Not on the High Street, an online curated marketplace, has become a platform for small businesses across the country.

Founded in 2006 by Sophie Cornish and Holly Tucker, NOTHS has been instrumental in providing a digital stage for unique and diverse products crafted by creative brands.

With over 6,000 partners, Not on the High Street connects customers with high-quality, handcrafted goods sourced from some of the best creative talents worldwide.

“For us, it’s really important that we are connecting customers with high-quality products that come from some of the best creative talent in the UK,” says Leanne, CEO of Not on the High Street.

Female-led success

NOTHS is a female-led team, including CEO Leanne, who has been with the company for 12 years. Her journey from marketing agencies to chief executive showcases the diverse backgrounds contributing to the success of Not on the High Street. With a focus on empowering small businesses, Leanne and her team have cultivated a supportive environment, nurturing growth and innovation among their partners.

“We have a huge wealth of insight and support for females. It’s always been very much championed, which has been an incredibly positive encouraging place to be,” she said.

Not on the High Street sets itself apart in the UK retail landscape through its expert curation and agile operations. With over 350,000 products and a network of partners, the platform maintains a personalised shopping experience for its customers while staying responsive to emerging trends.

Leanne said: “For small businesses, joining Not on the High Street opens doors to a vast customer base and invaluable support services. The platform not only provides access to engaged customers but also offers assistance in areas such as packaging, legal support, and financial aid.”

Celebrating creativity

Through guided product development and trend insights, partners receive the necessary tools to navigate the competitive market, ensuring their success and sustainability.

Leanne said: “We provide feedback to businesses, whether it’s through photography presentation or product range, to help them thrive on our platform.”

The platform acts as a hub for creativity and innovation, showcasing a myriad of unique products that cater to diverse preferences. From bespoke pet portraits to personalised jewellery, the platform celebrates the artistry and craftsmanship of its partners. ,

It also actively promotes eco-friendly practices, highlighting brands that prioritise sustainability and ethical production methods.

Among the success stories emerging from Not on the High Street is Koi Biscuit, an east London-based micro-bakery founded by illustrator Esi Essel in 2017.

This tiny all-female team has aimed to create something unique within the luxury food and gifting market.

Specialising in edible art, Koi Biscuit’s intricate designs promote inclusivity and body positivity, resonating with customers worldwide. This black-owned business exemplifies the creativity and diversity fostered by Not on the High Street.

Changing the landscape

As Not on the High Street continues to grow, its focus remains on supporting small businesses and expanding its reach.

By championing female entrepreneurship and nurturing creative talent, Not on the High Street stands as a testament to the transformative power of collaboration and innovation in the retail industry.

“We have a huge amount of opportunity ahead of us. Our focus is on supporting small businesses and helping them thrive in the digital age,” said Leanne.

With its commitment to championing creativity, this platform has given a helping hand to the retail landscape, offering a place where dreams become reality.