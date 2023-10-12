Oxford St lights up a Christmas of sustainability — and giving

This year’s Feel the Magic festive display on Oxford Street is in partnership with children’s charity Starlight

Oxford Street will be wishing West End shoppers a merry sustainable Christmas again this year.

Come 2 November, nearly 300,000 LED lights will be switched on, saving 75 per cent more energy than regular light bulbs, and with the displays made from recycled polymer.

And like last year, the lighting will be kept on a timer, resulting in a 67 per cent energy saving when switched off.

Sustainability will remain front and centre of this year’s Feel the Magic festive display in partnership with children’s charity Starlight, according to Dee Corsi, chief executive of the New West End Company, which represents businesses around Oxford Street, Regent Street and Bond Street.

Oxford Street’s commitment to sustainability has inspired displays across the nation to do the same.

Corsi added: “As a result of that trial in 2022, we saw an incredible 67 per cent reduction in energy consumption and have taken the decision that all of our light displays across the district will operate on a timer going forward,” she added.

Cathy Gilman, chief executive at Starlight, said: “Stars for Starlight as part of Oxford Street’s Feel the Magic Christmas campaign is a wonderful opportunity for people to show their support to the many thousands of children who will have to spend the festive period in hospital.”