IKEA pushes back opening of Oxford Street site

Ikea

IKEA is pushing back the date to open its flagship store on Oxford Street, with shoppers forced to hold out an extra 12 months to buy flat pack goods on the iconic London street.

Two years ago the Swedish retailer inked a £378m deal to takeover the former Topshop site, after its parent company Arcadia collapsed into administration.

It was initially supposed to open to the public this coming autumn and the deal was hailed as a chance to breathe new air into the shopping district which has suffered since Covid-19.

Ikea will now not open until autumn 2024, however new details of what the 82,000 sq ft will look like have been revealed.

The company said some 6,000 different IKEA products will be available across three floors, with shoppers able to buy everything from tealights to bookcases.

“We’re incredibly excited to be bringing IKEA to the heart of London’s vibrant retail scene on Oxford Street, which is a major milestone in our continued expansion plans across the capital,” Peter Jelkeby, chief executive and chief sustainability officer at IKEA UK, said.

Cllr Geoff Barraclough, Westminster City Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development, added: “IKEA’s investment is a powerful vote of confidence and the company joins other well-known names who are opening or expanding on Oxford Street.

“There is still nothing that beats browsing in imaginative showpiece stores and the West End is leading the way with cutting edge retail and entertainment.”