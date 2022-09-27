Oxford Street to slash ‘opening hours’ for Christmas lights amid energy crisis

Oxford Street will lower its energy usage by two-thirds this Christmas as it lights up for the festive season.

Amid the ongoing energy crisis, London’s famous light display is brightening the street with energy-efficient LED bulbs and reducing its operating hours this year.

The switch on, taking place on 2 November, will illuminate the sky with 300,000 recycled polymer LED lights which save 75 percent more energy than regular light bulbs and will be reused in Christmas future.

Hadas Kulcsar, Campaigns and Events Manager at New West End Company, said the changes are a big step forward: “In the current climate, it is also important that we reduce our energy consumption and help to promote a more sustainable Christmas in line with our ambitions to make Oxford Street a leading sustainable district.”

Read more Truss hires former energy exec as new business liaison head

Oxford Street plans to embrace the Christmas spirit in other ways, such as donating 100 hampers of food, drinks and gifts “to those who need it most”, running three ‘Magic Days’ with exclusive offers for high street shoppers and launching a new campaign.

The campaign, called ‘It’s the Love You Give’, will give nominated individuals and families the “star treatment”.

“We’re delighted to be bringing back the Christmas lights to the world-famous Oxford Street this year, with a special twist to treat those who’ve really made a difference in 2022,” says Kulcsar.