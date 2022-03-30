Oxford St still feeling side effects of Covid as footfall recovery lags behind

Shoppers have returned to London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

Oxford St has struggled to return to its pre-pandemic glory with football down 46 per cent on pre-Covid levels.

Overall, high street footfall levels were down 23 per cent in February, according to an RSM analysis of data from Datscha.

International travel restrictions have dampened the numbers of shoppers in central London hubs.

Northern shopping heartlands are also facing a steep recovery, with footfall on Manchester’s Market Street down 38 per cent and Newcastle’s Northumberland Street down 37 per cent.

In contrast with the general trend, some shopping destinations have marked increases in footfall. Guildford has marked a 28 per cent increase in footfall while Leeds has seen a seven per cent rise.

However, there was hope that the worst of the pandemic for retailers has come and gone, according to Jacqui Baker, partner and head of retail.

Covid measures in the UK were lifted last month, with instructions on working from home and mask-wearing scrapped.

Baker added: “Keeping the best of in-store through the retention of good staff and investing in technology to enhance the customer experience will be key in helping the sector regain its pace.”

Consumer confidence has been threatened by a cost of living crunch, with households feeling the pinch this spring.

“Fears of soaring energy costs, higher mortgage repayments and increased petrol prices are all squeezing incomes and creating competition for household spend, which, in turn, may impact future footfall,” Baker added.