Will it come quickly? Deliveroo ties up Ann Summers for Valentine’s Day deliveries

Raunchy Londoners can now get vibrators, massage oils, and other adult toys, delivered to their doors at lightning speed, as part of a steamy new partnership between Deliveroo and the nation’s best known sex shop.

With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, the mobile app best known for satisfying the needs of hungry Brits, is teaming up with Ann Summers to assist with another kind of craving.

This morning’s development comes after a study by YouGov study showed that 39 per cent of the heterosexual women polled agreed they had felt disappointed by a partner on the romantic February 14th holiday.

But the London-listed firm said its drivers can now deliver an array of vibrating sex toys and other X-rated tools to a number of homes across the capital in just minutes.

The unusual move offers a speedy solution for those looking for last minute gifts or stuck with a date who is not totally satisfied with what they initially opened.

Unfortunately, only customers within the Vauxhall and Canning Town radius will be able to avail of the service as they are in close proximity to its rapid delivery site, leaving the rest of lonely hearts around the capital picking over a KFC Bargain Bucket.

Eric French, chief operating officer at Deliveroo, said: “We’re incredibly excited by ‘Deliveroo Shopping’ and its growth potential, ensuring we can bring as many high street products on demand to people’s doors as possible.

“Ann Summers is an iconic British multi-channel retailer, much loved by individuals and couples across the country, and ahead of Valentines Day this year we’re making it easier for customers to buy their products.”

Today’s move forms part of ‘Deliveroo shopping’, a new scheme which founder William Shu first thrust into the public domain last November at a company capital markets event.

The takeaway champion has been trying to penetrate different markets for months, as Brits clamping down on takeaways bruised earnings. It previously announced a partnership with DIY retailer Screwfix which will launch over the next year.

Shu has been trying to kiss and make up with investors ever since Deliveroo’s disastrous £8bn listing in March 2021 – which saw shares crater 60 per cent.

Revenues for the firm’s UK and Ireland arm were up four per cent in quarter four to £310m – compared to a three per cent uptick last quarter – with overall global revenue rising one per cent.