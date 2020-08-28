Waitrose launches Deliveroo trial as Ocado partnership ends

Waitrose has launched a partnership with Deliveroo as its deal with online supermarket Ocado comes to an end.

The grocer said that more than 500 products will be available to order through Deliveroo as part of an initial 12 week trial.

Customers will be able to order from stores in Bracknell and Clifton from Tuesday, with Surbiton, Fitzroy Street in Cambridge and Notting Hill shops set to join the trial from 3 September.

Waitrose has been ramping up its delivery options as its partnership with Ocado draws to a close, with M&S waiting to take over.

The upmarket supermarket said the Deliveroo trial will complement its Waitrose Rapid service, which has seen a three-fold increase in customers since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The supermarket also has plans to increase the number of available delivery slots to 250,000 as it prepares to compete with the Ocado and M&S tie-up.

Waitrose executive director James Bailey said: “We have laid down a marker for our future strategy with the growth of Waitrose.com and Waitrose Rapid and this gives us another opportunity to give our customers a taste of what the future of convenience shopping could look like for us.

“Our trial with Deliveroo has huge potential to give new and existing customers greater choice and flexibility for when and how they want to shop with Waitrose.”

“Deliveroo’s on-demand grocery services have proven vital for so many people during this difficult period, allowing families to get the items they want and need quickly without having to leave home,” Deliveroo vice president of new business Ajay Lakhani added.

“This new partnership will bring Waitrose’s fantastic product range to people in as little as 30 minutes. We are excited about working with such a brilliant British brand, bringing people the food they need and want, on-demand.”