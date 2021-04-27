Waitrose expands Deliveroo partnership to 150 stores, creating 400 jobs

Waitrose has expanded its partnership with Deliveroo as it aims to ramps up its online delivery capabilities, in a move that will create up to 400 new jobs.

The supermarket announced this morning that it will increase the number of Waitrose shops available on the delivery app from 40 to 150, serving around 13m people.

Deliveroo customers will be able to order from an increased range of between 750 to 1,000 products and have it delivered in as little as 20 minutes from Waitrose shops in Scotland, the North West, North East, Midlands, South West, South East and London.

Up to 400 new jobs will be created in Waitrose stores where workers will fulfill orders to be collected by Deliveroo drivers.

New locations on Deliveroo will include shops in Cheltenham, Lincoln, Exeter, York and Sheffield.

James Bailey, executive director for Waitrose, said: “We have grown our online business at pace in the last year, responding to huge demand for online groceries and offering more choice in when and how people want to shop with us.

“We know convenience is key for many of our customers and the expansion of the service with Deliveroo will play an integral role in helping us make Waitrose food more convenient than ever before.”