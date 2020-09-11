Chicken feed: Deliveroo signs restaurant deal with Nando’s

Chicken lovers will now be able to order Nando’s to their door after the restaurant chain signed a partnership with Deliveroo.

The food platform today said it will roll out delivery for Nando’s meals nationwide, with 360 restaurants now taking orders.

The peri-peri favourite previously offered its own delivery service, though this was only available at 180 branches in the UK and Ireland.

The new tie-up includes the launch of the so-called Brought to you by Deliveroo service, which allows hungry customers to order via the Nando’s website as well as the Deliveroo app.

“We are passionate about making Nando’s a truly multichannel business and are extremely excited to launch our new delivery service with Deliveroo as a major step in that direction,” said Colin Hill, chief executive of Nando’s UK and Ireland.

“By combining our unique expertise with Deliveroo we believe we are in the best place to operate an industry leading digital-first product which will help our fans to satisfy their Nando’s cravings in whichever way suits them — delivery, collect or, when we’re fully back open, dine in.”

This month Deliveroo launched its Eat In to Help Out scheme, offering customers £5 off when they spend £20 or more at participating restaurants.

The discount scheme, which runs from Monday to Wednesday throughout September, follows the success of the government’s Eat Out to Help Out programme, which offered discounts to diners.

“We are extremely proud that, at this critical moment in Nando’s growth trajectory and development of its multichannel digital customer vision, Nando’s has trusted us as their exclusive delivery partner across the country,” said Stephen Goldstein, executive vice president of restaurants at Deliveroo.

“This partnership is the first of its kind for Deliveroo, as fans of Nando’s can now simultaneously order from the Deliveroo app and from the Nando’s website via the launch of our ‘brought to you by Deliveroo’ service.”