Sainsbury's launches partnership with Deliveroo

Sainsbury’s has launched a trial with Deliveroo in the latest partnership for the delivery app, which has seen demand for groceries soar during the coronavirus pandemic.

The supermarket will offer the on-demand delivery service from its North End Crescent convenience story in Hammersmith, before expanding the trial to a further nine branches across the UK in the coming weeks.

Customers will be able to order from more than 1,000 products through the Deliveroo app, which will be delivered in 20 minutes.

Deliveroo said it has seen rapid growth in on-demand convenience and grocery orders in recent months and has secured partnerships with 16 stores so far this year, including Waitrose, Aldi and Morrisons, as supermarkets seek to expand their delivery capacity during the pandemic.

The partnerships cover 1,000 new stores on the Deliveroo app, and are the fastest growing area of the tech firm’s business.

Sainsbury’s director of ecommerce Nigel Blunt said: “At Sainsbury’s we’re always on the lookout for how we can make our customers lives easier and we know how much they value being able to get groceries delivered to their doors quickly, conveniently, and safely.

“Since March we’ve more than doubled our grocery online capacity and by working with Deliveroo we can serve even more shoppers this way.”

Ajay Lakhwani, vice president of new business at Deliveroo, added: “Deliveroo’s on-demand grocery partnerships have proven vital for so many people during this difficult period, allowing families to get the food and household items they need and want quickly.”