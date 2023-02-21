De Bruyne and Laporte out for Man City ahead of Leipzig Champions League tie

Manchester City will be without Belgian playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, as well as Aymeric Laporte and John Stones, for their Champions League round of 16 clash against RB Leipzig tomorrow evening.

The trio have not trained with the Premier League champions this week and have not travelled to Germany for the last-16 tie.

It is unclear as to what De Bruyne and Laporte’s injuries are but Stones is continuing his recovery from a thigh injury.

City’s moody blues

City face the German outfit across two legs – the first is tonight and the return in Manchester is on 14 March – with hopes of making the quarter-finals of Europe’s top flight competition.

“It is what it is,” manager Pep Guardiola said. “Sometimes during the season it happens.

“Kevin didn’t feel good right after the game in Nottingham on Sunday and yesterday Ayme didn’t feel good.

“Other players are going to play. It happens sometimes.”

Guardiola’s side have not been knocked out of the Champions League in such an early stage since the 2016-17 season, when they crashed out of the competition on away goals after drawing 6-6 across two legs against Monaco.

The other Champions League tie tomorrow sees Inter Milan take on Portugal’s Porto at the San Siro.