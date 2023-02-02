Davis Cup: Great Britain vs Colombia preview

Davis Cup weekends seem to come around more and more often these days and Great Britain are in action this weekend in their qualifier tie against Colombia. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images for LTA)

Here’s what you need to know about the tie.

What is it

This weekend sees the Davis Cup qualifiers take place. This is the first round of the annual competition and sees nations pitted against one another for a spot in September’s group stages.

Thereafter the finals take place in November.

Great Britain take on Colombia this weekend in the first stage of the tennis competition and will hope to progress through until the latter stages.

What’s difficult about Colombia?

Columbia, with home advantage, have chosen red courts at altitude for the qualifier, which will be out of the comfort zone of team Britain.

The team – made up of Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Jack Draper, Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury – are in South America ahead of the tie.

The match will be played at altitude, too, with different balls – it’s set to be a challenger.

When are Britain it on

Coverage begins on Friday and continues into Saturday evening in the best of five match.

Coverage starts on the BBC Sport website at 8pm tonight and continues at 5pm on Saturday evening.

Team Great Britain

Cameron Norrie – Singles rank: 12, Doubles rank 159

Dan Evans – Singles rank: 30, Doubles rank 80

Jack Draper– Singles rank: 38

Joe Salisbury – Doubles rank 2

Neal Skupski – Doubles rank 3

Team Colombia