David Pipe looks ahead to his runners on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

WEDNESDAY was definitely a game of two halves for us as NIGHT EDITION ran so well to be second in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap but our two Champion Bumper horses ISRAEL CHAMP and PANIC ATTACK disappointed.

Starting off with Night Edition, he came there strongly after the last but hats off to the winner Aramax who just kept pulling out more.

As for the two bumper horses, I know they are better than they showed and both will have their days in the sun.

Israel probably just did a bit too much up front while we know that Panic Attack will appreciate better ground in the future.

Looking at today’s action, we start with RAMSES DE TEILLEE in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (2.40pm).

He’s in really good shape and deserves a crack at a race like this.

I know he will love the track and he stays well and will just hopefully keep on galloping.

The ground drying out isn’t necessarily ideal, but he handles any ground.

I suppose the key with him is he seems to cope with really bad ground a lot better than the others.

He handles the big occasions well and we are hopeful of a bold showing.

Then we run UMBRIGADO in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap (5.30pm).

Obviously, it would be special to win a race run in my father’s name and we are hopeful our lad can go well.

We are putting a tongue tie on him as well as cheekpieces for the first time which hopefully can help him.

This trip should be ideal as he hasn’t yet fired over two miles or three miles yet, but we know he is a good horse.

Jack (Tudor) came down and schooled him earlier in the week and Umbrigado should give him a nice spin.