Crypto markets still slipping under pressure from worsening inflation

The Bitcoin price continued to slide on Monday, dropping below $40,000 yesterday as the leading cryptocurrency remains closely aligned with traditional global financial markets, which are also struggling.

Bitcoin’s price has since returned to above $40k, but it’s still down around five per cent over the past 24 hours and 15 per cent over the week. The tech-focused Nasdaq was down 2.1 per cent at close yesterday, while the S&P 500 off 1.6 per cent.

Gold, meanwhile – a traditional safe haven – traded higher on Monday, in a sign investors are moving away from assets considered riskier ahead of today’s release of the Consumer Price Index, which is widely expected to show inflation worsening in March.

The rise will potentially add to the increasing clamour globally to raise interest rates, which analysts have cited as a key driver behind recent price movements across all markets.

In another sign that riskier assets are less appealing, alt coins are also moving downwards sharply. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is trading slightly over $3,000, down 5 per cent since yesterday morning.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1.858 trillion, down from $1.947 trillion yesterday.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, April 11 2022, at a price of $39,521.90, down from $42,207.67 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $42,424.59 and the daily low was $39,373.06. This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed at $59,893.45. In 2020 it closed at $6,859.08.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $758.76 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $12.464 trillion and Tesla is $1.008 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $35.473 billion up from $21.344 billion yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 40.01%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 20, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 41.70. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 38.55. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“All the talent and passion at the Bitcoin conference made me realise that I need to focus more on Bitcoin.” MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor

What they said yesterday

He loves it…

Be like Qui-Gon Jin…

When red candles no longer faze you #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/d5N8L5JH7o — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) April 11, 2022

Zuby’s strategy…

Just bought some more bitcoin.



If the dollar price drops further, I'll keep adding more to the bag.



💎🙌🏾 — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) April 11, 2022

