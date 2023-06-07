Crypto AM SOLSTICE: Unlocking Summer and Fifth Birthday Party… 14 days to go!

Crypto AM’s next conference and networking event – the ‘SOLSTICE: Unlocking Summer and Fifth Birthday Party’ – is only two weeks away.

The event, to be held at The Boisdale in Canary Wharf on June 21 brings together some of the brightest and best-known figures in the world of crypto, blockchain, AI and digital assets for a day of discussion panels and networking.

The day then makes way for a late-night party with more special guests and further networking in relaxing surroundings as we celebrate Crypto AM’s fifth anniversary.

Topics, speakers, moderators and panellists have all been hand-picked to ensure the sharpest debate and deepest insight is at the top of the agenda.

“In 14 days’ time Crypto AM is celebrating its fifth birthday, and in those five years since I started our mission to educate and collaborate with traditional finance and decentralised finance, we have been seeking to answer the question ‘can they co-exist?’,” said James Bowater, founder and editor-at-large of Crypto AM.

“The answer is ‘yes’, but we’re not there yet and we need to work hard towards this outcome. As my friend Lord Holmes often says: ‘We can do this!’

“Meanwhile, across the pond, never has our industry faced such a coordinated onslaught as we are witnessing now with an increasingly irrational unelected official in the guise of Gary Gensler. His self-serving survival tactics might have worked four years ago, but certainly not now!

“As an Industry we have reached, for the most part, a level of maturity and have an ecosystem built by some of the greatest minds and industry leaders. So, to find the level of special interests exploding is disheartening and yet perversely bullish.

“We need to muster the courage to stop dragging our feet, get the triumvirate of His Majesty’s Treasury, the Bank of England and the FCA to collectively introduce fit-for-purpose legislation in this country. Now more than ever is the time in post-Brexit Britain to get it right!

“Our great City of London is THE home of common law, a historic powerhouse of finance and fintech leader of the world. It has all the necessary tools and with the component pieces already here we can cement ourselves as the epicentre.

“So come and join the conversation, network with your peers and help me celebrate these five years (in that order!)”

To join the conversation, network, and help us celebrate, get your ticket by visiting www.cityam.com/crypto-am-solstice.