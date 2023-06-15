Beacon Media joins forces with Crypto AM as Headline Partner for SOLSTICE: Unlocking Summer and Fifth Birthday Party

Beacon Media is delighted to announce its Headline Partnership with Crypto AM for the highly anticipated SOLSTICE: Unlocking Summer and Fifth Birthday Party, being held at Boisdale of Canary Wharf on June 21.

This exceptional event will showcase an impressive array of keynote speeches, panels and speakers who will delve into crucial emerging technologies such as AI, blockchain, IoT, and immersive experiences.

The day will be made up of seven, hand-picked panels featuring an impressive roll call of speakers, followed by an evening of networking, supper and entertainment.

Beacon Media is combining breakthrough technology and extraordinary talent to reshape the world of film production and finance.

Beacon Media was founded with the objective of acquiring and producing global content that can reach audiences worldwide, in response to the growing demand and consumption of content on a global scale. By harnessing valuable intellectual property (IP), Beacon Media strives to develop ground-breaking content that not only achieves commercial success but also fosters active engagement within communities across the globe.

Manoj Narender Madnani, CEO of Beacon Media, expressed his deep pride in supporting Crypto AM and the event.

“Our partnership with Crypto AM perfectly aligns with our core belief that collaborations should generate exponential value, where 1+1 must equal 11,” Manoj said.

“We are strong proponents of partnerships that have the potential to scale, reaching the appropriate audience with inspirational content and strategic networking opportunities.”

Through a strategic partnership with MESMR, Beacon Media is harnessing the transformative power of immersive technologies to revolutionise the art of storytelling. Their collaboration is set to reshape how narratives are shared, allowing businesses, foundations, and individuals to access and convey their unique stories in unprecedented ways.

By democratising immersive storytelling, Beacon Media is empowering a diverse range of storytellers, enabling them to captivate audiences and create impactful experiences that resonate with people on a deeper level. Together with MESMR, they are paving the way for innovative and inclusive avenues of narrative expression.

Dr Rolando Zubiran, CEO and Founder of MESMR, firmly believes that the future is not solely determined by the technologies we employ, but rather by the narratives we craft to understand and shape the world around us.

According to Dr Zubiran, stories have the power to influence and transform our perception of reality, driving meaningful change and progress in society. By recognising the crucial role of storytelling, MESMR aims to harness its potential to create a future that is both innovative and impactful.

Steve Olson, CMO at Beacon Media, conveyed his enthusiasm about celebrating Crypto AM’s fifth anniversary and collaborating to organise the Solstice event.

“We are thrilled to commemorate Crypto AM’s fifth anniversary and partner in hosting their SOLSTICE event, which will bring together esteemed and well-known personalities from the domains of crypto, blockchain, AI, and immersive technologies,” he said.

“Beacon Media expresses sincere appreciation to James Bowater, founder and editor-at-large of Crypto AM, for his invaluable experience in curating an exceptional line-up of influential figures in the realms of crypto, blockchain, AI, and immersive technologies making this event a truly memorable and enlightening experience.”

Tickets for the Crypto AM SOLSTICE: 5th Birthday & Unlocking Summer Party, which takes place at the Boisdale in Canary Wharf, can be purchased here.