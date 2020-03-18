Coronavirus: Death toll in Italy surges to 2,978

The death toll from coronavirus in Italy has surged in the last 24 hours by 475 to 2,978, an increase of 19 per cent, the biggest jump in numerical terms since the contagion came to light last month, Italian officials said today.

The total number of cases in Italy rose to 35,713 from a previous 31,506, up 13.3 per cent, the Civil Protection Agency said.

Of those originally infected, 4,025 had fully recovered compared to 2,941 the day before.

Read more: Coronavirus: How is business in Italy coping with the crisis?

The officials said 2,257 people were in intensive care against a previous 2,060.

Italy is the European country that has been hit hardest so far in the coronavirus epidemic sweeping the continent.

It was the first European country to enact strict lockdown measures, but other countries such as France and Spain have followed in its wake as the virus takes hold.

The UK today said there have been 32 more deaths among coronavirus patients, taking the total death toll in the UK to 104.

Read more: London coronavirus: More stringent measures expected for capital

Earlier the Department of Health confirmed that there have now been 2,626 coronavirus cases in the UK, up from 1,950 cases yesterday.

It is the biggest daily jump in confirmed cases yet, as the government prepares for a surge in cases. The government said it had now tested 53,595 people for Covid-19.

Data from John Hopkins University showed Spain had 13,910 cases of coronavirus, Germany 11,302, France 7,661 and Switzerland 3,028.

China, the source of the outbreak, has confirmed 81,201 cases and Iran has confirmed 17,361 cases.