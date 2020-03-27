Spain coronavirus death toll jumps by 769 to almost 5,000

Spain’s coronavirus death count surged to almost 5,000 today as the country said 769 more people have died from the outbreak.



The number of Spain coronavirus cases also increased, from 56,188 to 64,059, its healthy ministry reported.



Spain has the world’s fourth highest number of coronavirus cases, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the global spread of infections.



And Spain’s coronavirus death toll of 4,858 is only behind Italy’s death toll of 8,215.



Meanwhile, the US’ number of coronavirus cases has now surpassed China’s. The US now counts almost 86,000 coronavirus cases, whereas China had 81,894 confirmed infections.



The Covid-19 infection originated in late December in China.



Worldwide coronavirus cases surpassed 500,000 yesterday. The global pandemic has now taken 24,361 lives.

