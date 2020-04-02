Spain’s coronavirus death toll passes 10,000 after another record day of deaths

Spain’s coronavirus death toll exceeded 10,000 today after a record 950 people with the virus died overnight, the country’s health ministry said.

The number of cases rose by about eight per cent from yesterday to 110,238, the health ministry said.

The rate of growth of cases numbers has slowed in recent days.

Spain’s total coronavirus death toll reached 10,003, a jump of over 10 per cent, a similar rate of increase to the previous day.

The health ministry said over 6,000 people with coronavirus were in intensive care across the country.

The UK’s ambassador to Spain Hugh Elliott told Sky News that: “This is a massive human tragedy”.

He said: “Spain’s got a fantastic health system…they’ve been doing an absolutely fantastic job, but there is no doubt it is under pressure.

“There is a little bit of light in the latest statistics, because what we do see, although the number of deaths is so terribly high, we are seeing that the rate of increase in cases is slowing down slightly, so maybe we are approaching that long sought after top of the curve.”