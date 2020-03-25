Number of coronavirus deaths in Spain surpasses China

A total of 3,434 coronavirus patients have died in Spain, surpassing the number of recorded deaths in China where the outbreak began.

Europe has become the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak as Spain now has the world’s second-highest tally of coronavirus deaths. It is behind Italy whose death toll stands at more than 6,800.

Spain is on course to top Italy’s record single-day coronavirus death tally of 798.

Yesterday Spain reported 514 people had died of the virus in a single day, as figures revealed that healthcare workers accounted for more than 13 per cent of the country’s confirmed cases.

