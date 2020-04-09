England coronavirus deaths rise by 765 as global cases pass 1.5m

Coronavirus deaths in England have jumped by another 765 to hit a total of 7,248, new NHS figures released today show, as global cases topped 1.5m.

Global coronavirus cases passed 1.5m this afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The NHS England figures confirmed 140 English deaths actually happened yesterday.

Read more: Coronavirus deaths in England rise by 828 to 6,483

And it represents a drop in the number of daily England coronavirus deaths from Wednesday’s figure. That was the country’s worst day so far, when the figure hit 828.

While England’s total declined, global coronavirus cases surpassed 1.5m today. Johns Hopkins reported the exact number as 1,502,618 this afternoon.

And the world has counted almost 90,000 coronavirus deaths, with 339,775 people recovering, Johns Hopkins data shows.

The US has the highest number of coronavirus cases at 432,554. That is followed by Spain on 152,446 and Italy’s total of 139,422.

Read more: London coronavirus cases: How many infections are in your London borough?

England coronavirus deaths fall

The number of English people who have died from coronavirus is lower than yesterday’s 838, keeping hopes alive that the pandemic is peaking.

Of today’s NHS England numbers, 140 happened yesterday, 568 took place within the last week, while the remaining 57 come from March.

It means the total number of Londoners to succumb to coronavirus has now hit 2,120.

Read more: UK coronavirus death toll jumps by 938 to pass 7,000

While the Midlands has recorded 1,491 coronavirus fatalities and the East of England counts 746.

The north east and Yorkshire have experienced 893 deaths from Covid-19 infections.

Meanwhile, the north west has had 847 and the south east now counts 783 who have died

The south west of England has seen 368 fatalities, the lowest in the country.

Yesterday the UK coronavirus death toll jumped by 938, its highest number so far.