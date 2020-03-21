Spain has seen a 25 per cent rise in the number of coronavirus cases in just one day.

It was confirmed on Saturday that almost 5,000 new people tested had positive for Covid-19 to bring the total number of coronavirus cases to 24,926, according to the country’s health minister.

Spain also saw its biggest jump in deaths in a single day as Salvador Illa announced that the death had risen by 324.

It brings the total to 1,326.

Spain is now widely thought to be the third-worst hit country in the world behind Italy and China.

The Spanish government called a nation-wide lockdown last weekend to stem the outbreak but it continues to grow.

Hospitals are struggling to cope with the rise in cases, with Madrid particularly hard hit.

The capital is thought to account for around 25 per cent of overall cases.

In neighbouring Portugal the death toll doubled overnight.

The number of people who have died after testing positive for COVID-19 in the country has risen to 12.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has also rise by 221 to 1,280 and there are 35 people in intensive care.

Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa called a state of emergency to stem the spread of the virus on Wednesday.