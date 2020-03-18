Coronavirus: NHS confirms 32 more deaths in UK

The NHS has confirmed that there have 32 more deaths from coronavirus, taking the total death toll in the UK to 104.

Earlier the Department of Health has confirmed that there have now been 2,626 coronavirus cases in the UK, up from 1,950 cases yesterday.

It is the biggest daily surge of confirmed cases yet, as the government prepares for a surge in cases. The government said it had now tested 53,595 people for Covid-19.

On Monday Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that the UK was set to move into a fast growth period for confirmed cases of the virus, saying that London was further ahead of the rest of the country.

In response, the government has bolstered its advice, asking more people to work from home and to avoid unnecessary travel and social contact, including not going to pubs, bars, and restaurants.

The increase in UK cases came after confirmed that the number of global cases had surpassed 200,000, and the death toll had reached 8,006, according toJohns Hopkins University.

China still has the most number of confirmed infections with 81,102, followed by Italy on 31,506, Iran on 16,169, Spain on 13,716 and Germany on 9,877.

More to follow.