Compelling Rugby World Cup shows the women’s game is entering golden era

England beat Canada on Saturday to set up a Rugby World Cup final with New Zealand

This Rugby World Cup has set new standards for women’s rugby. Two exceptional and competitive semi-finals, which set up this weekend’s final between England and New Zealand, reflected a tournament that has proven the women’s game is a tremendous spectacle of fantastic players.

Matches are compelling and fluid. Scrums and lineouts are completed quickly, there are few stoppages and there is an affinity between the players, match officials and fans. This is not a charitable cause; it’s sport worth watching and investing in.

Off the pitch, there’s an ever-growing buzz around these teams. Players are committed to their fans and have a desire to grow the game by being accessible and embracing social media.

Read more Red Roses remain favourites for World Cup, insists former winner Burford

Here in New Zealand this tournament has gripped the nation. I met a lady in a shop last week who said: “Have you seen the Rugby World Cup? I can’t believe we’re smashing the glass ceiling through women’s rugby. It moves me to tears.”

This is just the start. In many ways, this delayed tournament in New Zealand is the start of a three-year sprint ino the next Rugby World Cup in England in 2025 and a first Rugby World Cup in the USA in 2031.

When I came into post six months ago, we already had our 2017 to 2025 women’s strategy in place and it’s my job to deliver it.

The sprint to England 2025 has three core priorities. The first is increasing coverage of the game and players and ensuring people understand it is a game for women and girls.

The second is attracting more investment and teaming up with partner unions to build the business case for accelerating growth.

Third is the professional and commercial development of the sport and the pathway to professionalism.

My job is to harness the momentum using key decision-makers to bolster our case for investment. I can’t do it while sitting alone in an office and it won’t be a case of “one size fits all”. We’re working in partnerships with our national unions to create a stable infrastructure.

Next year we launch WXV, a new three-tier annual international women’s 15-a-side competition incorporating 18 teams, each of whom are guaranteed a minimum number of international fixtures.

This is key to providing a pathway to and beyond an expanded 2025 Rugby World Cup and a sustainable framework allowing for robust plans that are better costed and resourced, with age-grade programmes, stronger domestic competitions and, ultimately, increased community participation.

I’m also aware that we are not just focusing on elite competition. We need regional structures in place for those countries who are not as far along their journey and we must continue to reassure and inspire parents through our impactful player welfare and wellbeing strategies. We all have to rise together.

This Rugby World Cup is the accelerant into that golden era. Think of building muscle: you start small and load gradually. It’s the same idea. We’ve built that base so it’s about growing as we look to England 2025 and beyond.

So, I’ll leave you with a final thought. Something special is happening. I can sense it. The players can sense it. The fans can sense it. The time is now and the future is bright.

Sally Horrox is director of women’s rugby at governing body World Rugby. Watch England vs New Zealand in the women’s Rugby World Cup Final on Saturday morning on ITV1, 6.30am.