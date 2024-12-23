Mayor Khan: London will be capital for women’s sport in 2025

London will be the “undisputed global capital for women’s sport” next year, the city’s Mayor Sadiq Khan has said.

The Women’s Rugby World Cup final at Twickenham on September 27 will round off an exciting series of events in the city.

England go into that tournament hoping to topple world champions New Zealand, and will tune up in the Six Nations in the spring. Their concluding match in that competition will also be held at Twickenham, on April 26.

The World Cup final in London is set to have a world-record attendance for a one-day women’s rugby event.

England’s footballers will warm up for their Euros defence in the summer by facing world champions Spain in a Nations League match at Wembley on February 26, while in June, Queen’s Club in west London will host a women’s tournament prior to Wimbledon for the first time in more than 50 years.

England’s cricketers take on India in a T20 international on July 4 at The Oval and a one-day international on July 19 at Lord’s. The Oval will also host finals day of the new women’s T20 Blast on July 27.

Khan said: “I’m so excited that London is set to be the undisputed global capital for women’s sport in 2025, with some of the world’s biggest events coming to our city next year.

“I am delighted that we will be playing host to the Women’s Rugby World Cup, while we will also see the historic return of women’s tennis to the Queen’s Club. This is in addition to world-class women’s cricket, football, netball, hockey, basketball and athletics in the capital.

“I would urge Londoners to take up the opportunity to attend some of these amazing events, cheering on our top athletes and sportswomen. Ensuring London hosts many of the world’s leading sporting events is an important part of our work building a better London for everyone.”

The Netball Super League Grand Final will be played at the O2 Arena on July 6 while female stars will also feature prominently at the London Athletics Meet on July 19.

