What to expect from sports law in 2025: Man City, Saudi and the ‘unlikely MVP’

A decision in Manchester City’s dispute with the Premier League will be one of the sports law stories of 2025

What will the big talking points be in sports law in 2025? We asked the experts at one of the industry’s top firms.

This year will be remembered as one in which key sporting decisions were made in the courtroom rather than the boardroom. With the Football Governance Bill, ongoing financial regulatory disputes, and the continued rise of Saudi Arabia, 2025 promises to be another busy year for sports lawyers.

1. The Football Governance Bill: Playing referee

Despite some recent delays in the House of Lords, we expect to see the long-anticipated Football Governance Bill come into force in 2025.

On paper, especially given some of the extra powers that are to be provided to the new Independent Regulator for Football, this represents the biggest shake up to the governance of the beautiful game in a generation.

However, in practice, despite the eye-catching headlines, we don’t expect to see any seismic shift in how clubs are regulated – particularly when it comes to day-to-day financial regulation, which will remain with the Premier League and EFL.

Instead, the football regulator’s remit will focus on ownership scrutiny, ensuring clubs’ long-term sustainability and, most controversially, settling funding fallouts between the Premier League and EFL.

Critics argue that the football regulator risks being both referee and player, and lacks resources to act as an effective day-to-day monitor. But as insolvency scares and ownership controversies persist, most agree that it’s now time for a more reliable arbiter to enter the field.

2. Manchester City v Premier League: The billion-dollar derby

This wouldn’t be a proper sports law forecast without mentioning the on-going Manchester City v Premier League saga.

We expect an (initial) decision on the main charges by no later than the spring but if recent history is anything to go by there will certainly be more to come. Expect further appeals and challenges – potentially from each side – as well as the possible re-opening of the dispute over Associated Party Transaction rules.

The final outcome of all of this? It is still too early to tell, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if we were still talking about this story next Christmas. New rules governing financial sustainability, which many hope will reduce the likelihood of future disputes, cannot come in quickly enough.

3. Competition Law: The Unlikely MVP

On a related note, while competition law might not scream excitement to everyday sports fans, it’s quietly become the Most Valuable Player in sports disputes over the last year or so. The row over Fifa’s Agents Regulations, which are currently only partially in force, is a case in point.

Next year, we expect a final verdict from the European Court of Justice on whether these regulations can be fully brought in following a referral from the German courts, as well as the continued use of competition law as a sword to frustrate the will of regulators and other rightsholders across the spectrum.

4. Arabian Fights

If 2024 was the year Saudi Arabia stormed the global sports stage, 2025 will reveal whether it can maintain its footing. Securing the 2034 World Cup, making headlines with astronomical investments in boxing and esports, and poaching top-tier footballers for its league have all been part of the kingdom’s ambitious playbook.

However, early viewership figures for the Saudi Pro League suggest that the fans haven’t yet followed the money. Whether this is a short-term hiccup or a long-term flaw in strategy remains to be seen.

Whatever the outcome, we expect to see a lot more demand for sports law expertise – particularly when it comes to handling complex naming rights and sponsorship deals, all the way through to dealing with the thorny issues of image rights and IP-related disputes.

5. Sports Tech and Data: The new gold rush

From wearable tech tracking athletes’ every move to AI-driven fan engagement tools, the sports technology market continues to grow.

But with great innovation often comes messy litigation – in particular, data rights are likely to remain a hot topic. Tech providers, leagues, and athletes are all vying for their share of the digital gold.

Questions around who owns the relevant data and how such data may be monetised will continue to come up, particularly in light of the new EU AI Act and Data Act.

Sports law in 2025: Conclusion

We believe that 2025 will continue to demonstrate the increasing importance of sports law to the industry.

Whether it’s governance reforms, financial disputes, or cutting-edge technology, football and other sports are grappling with significant legal challenges that will ultimately shape their future landscapes.

So grab your scarves, your legal textbooks, and probably a strong Bovril too — it’s going to be a thrilling ride.

Simon Leaf is a Partner and Head of Sport and Tom Murray is a Managing Associate at Mishcon de Reya in London.